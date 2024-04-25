My Hero Academia: You're Next Is Just About Finished: Report

My Hero Academia: You're Next is what's up next for the hit anime. In a matter of weeks, the anime will kickstart season seven in earnest after wrapping its latest recaps. Once August rolls in, all eyes will be on My Hero Academia as its fourth movie will hit theaters. And not long ago, the team behind the project dropped a solid update on its production.

As it turns out, the final stretch of My Hero Academia: You're Next is here. The production has begun its final round of sound mixing, and Mima Masufumi shared the good news with fans.

"We have started doing finishing touches on the acoustic mix for the movie You're Next," the sound director shared. "It's [theme song]... this time is the best. Of course, the actors as well. Our exciting work continues right through the final mixing stage. Please look forward to the movie's release!"

As you can see, Masufumi and his team are working hard on the My Hero Academia movie. While the animation process puts on its final touches, the voice recording and sound mixing for My Hero Academia: You're Next can begin. From Deku to Ochaco, the movie will bring all our Class 1-A faves together, so you can expect big things from the release.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia ahead of season seven, you can find the anime streaming easily enough. You can find the show on Hulu and Crunchyroll as well as Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia in theaters again? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!