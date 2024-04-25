Adult Swim's Primal Season 3 Posts Rare Update

Primal's second season ended in such a way that it very well could have been the series finale. Luckily, creator Genndy Tartakovsky has stated that a third season is still in the works, which will take a different approach for the Adult Swim juggernaut. Announced in summer 2023, it's been some time since we received big updates on the progression of the Cartoon Network property, though lucky for Adult Swim fans, a new update has made its way to the net.

Primal season two came to an end with Spear dying as a result of the many opponents that were gunning for him and his trusty T-Rex Fang. Luckily, Fang was able to survive and while Spear was definitely deceased, his legacy was able to be carried on into the future thanks to his daughter, whose mother was the character Mira. Tartakovsky hasn't nixed the idea of returning to Spear's daughter in the future, but the animator has stated that he is seeking to have Primal be more of an anthology series moving forward. As we witnessed in Primal's second season episode, "The Primal Theory", the animators aren't scared to explore new territory.

Primal's Animators Have Returned

Studio La Cachette recently shared a new image of their animators gathering to work on season three of the Adult Swim series. While the production house has yet to hint at a release window, the animated series' comeback is sure to send shockwaves through the animation world.

We here at ComicBook.com had previously talked with Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky regarding the upcoming third season. Here's what the legendary animator had to say when it came to returning to the brutal franchise, "I have something in mind that is so spectacular I cannot wait to do it, and we're trying to figure out how to do it. It's a brand new world, but I'm so into it. I think everybody's going to love it. It's a very natural progression without giving anything away, but I've got more things for the Primal world and I cannot wait to do more."

What are your predictions for the third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's masterpiece?