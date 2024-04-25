Evangelion Creator Hideaki Anno Says They're Most Attached to Asuka

Hideaki Anno might have recently made a name for himself by creating his own live-action universe, aka the Shin Universe, but the legendary director will most likely always be remembered for creating Neon Genesis Evangelion. With the film quartet that makes up The Rebuild of Evangelion recently coming to a close, there hasn't been word on whether we'll see the Eva pilots of NERV making a comeback in the future. Despite no return in sight, Anno still is more than happy to discuss the series and recently shared his favorite character.

Those expecting to see more works from Hideaki Anno any time soon might be disappointed, as the director has stated that he's looking forward to resting and retiring from the animation game. During a stage event linked to his latest live-action film, Shin Kamen Rider, Anno stated that his future calendar is currently empty, "Nothing about my next work has been decided yet. For the first time in over 30 years, my future is a blank slate. I've worked so much that I want to take a break." While this might mean that we won't see a "Shin Universe crossover", the director has earned some time off.

(Photo: Gainax)

Hideaki Anno x Asuka Langley

At a recent exhibition for his life, the "Hideaki Anno Exhibition", the director took the time to state that he felt it was still a little too early to look back at his accomplishments, "I feel like it's still a little early to look back on my life, I don't think it's complete. I hope that by letting people experience not only the videos, but also the difficulty and fun of how anime and special effects are made, we can attract as many talented people as possible."

When asked which Evangelion character was his favorite, Anno didn't hesitate in stating that Asuka Langley was his absolute fave. "Asuka is the one I feel the most about." Certainly, Asuka's fiery personality and proclivity with a mech suit puts her at the top of the rankings. Should Evangelion ever return in the future, Asuka being a part of the series seems like a safe bet.

