Watch: Pokemon: Twilight Wings Releases Episode 4

Pokemon's newest anime series might currently be avoiding the majority of Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region (and is not yet available to watch outside of Japan), but while fans wait for the main series to eventually bring fan favorite characters to the anime, these characters are currently enjoying their own time to shine in a fun new way. Thanks to the mini webseries, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, many of the fan favorite characters from these games are being brought to life through anime already. And after a pretty significant wait, a new episode has been released online!

Pokemon's official YouTube account has officially released the fourth episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings that focuses entirely on the standout of the new games, Hulbury Gym Leader in Pokemon Sword. The unfortunate caveat of this, however, is that it's the Japanese language release. You can check it out in the video above!

The English language version of the episode will be officially available on April 21st, but the Japanese language release features Sora Amamiya (who fans might recognize as Aqua from Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!) as Nessa shows off a day in her life as a Gym Leader while also balancing life as a notable trainer and model.

There's also an appearance from another fan-favorite (who has been teased as making her way to the main anime series as well), Sonia, who is voiced by Lynn (who fans might recognize as Princess Hibana from Fire Force). Much like fans had suspected, the two of them are quite close and it's a relationship that fans would love to see play out more in the anime's future in some official capacity.

The release date for the fifth episode has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, and neither has its content been teased either. This seven episode miniseries has been quite mysterious through each of its episode releases thus far, and that trend continues as Studio Colorido to produce them. The wait for the fifth episode continues as we head closer to its May release window, and ComicBook.com will be here with any major updates!

What did you think of the latest episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings? What are your thoughts on the miniseries overall? Looking forward to the next episode already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

