Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Renewed for 2 More Seasons

Netflix has officially announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back for season two and season three! Avatar: The Last Airbender absolutely took over Netflix's top spots with the debut of its live-action series, so it was no surprise that fans were immediately beginning to ask for a second season. Netflix had played coy about whether or not the live-action series adaptation would be returning for more in the future, but the series itself ended with a few cliffhangers teeing up where the series was going to go in the future. Thankfully, we won't be left on a cliffhanger much longer.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning for two more seasons! While it's currently too early to tell when the next season of the series will hit Netflix, or how long it will take to get production started on these new episodes, but Avatar: The Last Airbender has quite a lot to cover from what is left from Nickelodeon's original animated series. Especially given how the first season of the live-action series sets up Aang's journey to become the Avatar in full from here on out.

What Is Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently streaming with Netflix if you wanted to check out its eight episode run, and it adapts the original first season's material from the classic Nickelodeon animated series. Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review:

"...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

Are you excited to see Avatar: The Last Airbender return to Netflix for Season 2? What do you hope to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

