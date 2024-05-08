My Hero Academia has brought out a powerful new quirk with the debut of Star and Stripe in Season 7's premiere, and her New Order quirk is one that could be strong enough to really change the game. When Season 7 first premiered, fans were thrown right back into the thick of the highly anticipated fight between Tomura Shigaraki and America's number one hero, Star and Stripe, in the skies above Japan. All For One was delighted in seeing her join the fight because her quirk represented the kind of change that could win the war for the villains in an instant.

It wasn't until Star and Stripe started to use that quirk that fans not only got to see what she's currently not only America's number one hero, but also someone who All For One wants for his own power. With New Order, it's explained that she can basically do anything she wants within certain limits. She can change the rules of things she touches, and that even includes less seemingly tangible things like the air that someone can breathe or even flashes of light.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: What Is New Order?

It's first revealed that New Order is a quirk that allows Star and Stripe to give something new rules by touching it and calling it out. This was first demonstrated by Star and Stripe touching the air, and then having it cease to exist around Shigaraki to have him suffocate. But as Star and Stripe explains, there are limits to this ability as well. She can only set two rules at once, with one being constantly on herself to give her the powerful strength that she's been exuding in the battle.

There's a limit to how much she can add strength to her physical body, but doesn't seem to be a limit to how weak she can make something. She also has to physically touch the thing in question to impose rules, and calling its name also is a limit of it as she is not able to kill Shigaraki because in that fight he doesn't really identify himself as Shigaraki (since he's still figuring out All For One's place within his mind).

This also leads into her ability having more of an effect on non-living than living things, and she demonstrates this by hitting Shigaraki wth some powerful looking attacks. That makes New Order a very unique quirk from what we've seen before, and thus the perfect opponent for Shigaraki. It's just a matter of figuring out whether or not Star and Stripe's power will be enough to stop the villain Japan's heroes haven't been able to thus far.