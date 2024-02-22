Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Review: An Authentic Reimagining That Takes Risks

It would not be wrong to call Avatar: The Last Airbender an institution. Following its launch in 2005, the Nickelodeon series has been hailed as one of television's best. Now, Netflix has stepped up to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to live-action some years after Hollywood botched its first attempt. Thankfully, executive producer Albert Kim managed to turn things around for Aang. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender builds an authentic adventure for audiences that isn't afraid to take risks.

If you are not familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the story goes a little something like this. Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko came together to craft a world imbued by spirits and elements. We meet a boy out of time named Aang, the world's Avatar who has been missing in action for a century. In this absence, the Fire Nation has taken control of the world by war, and it falls to Aang to restore balance to the four elemental nations.

Whether you're new or old to the series, there is no overlooking the complexity of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The animated series has been praised endlessly for its balance of lighthearted humor and real-world drama. It is no easy thing to talk about children in war, but Avatar: The Last Airbender did so beautifully. In Netflix's adaptation, that same grace is present, and the show makes some big changes.

From Kyoshi's debut to the discovery of some traveling singers, Avatar: The Last Airbender season one pulls content from across the series. Some story points are introduced earlier in Netflix's adaptation than in the animated series and vice versa. For instance, the "Secret Tunnel" troupe appears this season well before their arrival in the original series. This shift might alarm diehard fans, but it is all done in service of pacing. All of the changes made in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender work surprisingly well. But if you are looking for a one-to-one take, well – you are better served revisiting the animated series.

While the first season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender makes story changes, the rest of the adaptation is incredibly faithful to the original series. From its bending choreography to its costuming, Netflix spares no expense in making sure the story's Asian and Indigenous roots seen. The world of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender feels lived in and the visual effects of the series are second to none. But even with these wins, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is not without flaws.

Perhaps the biggest issue in Netflix's adaptation comes down to tonal shifts. Whether between episodes or within them, the tone of Avatar: The Last Airbender can give you whiplash. It is much darker than the original animated series, and this approach works in tandem with the other changes Netflix's series makes. However, season one fails to bridge the gap between heavy scenes and those with humor. There is not enough of the latter to balance things out, and that is kind of the Avatar's job.

Beyond its tonal disparity, Avatar: The Last Airbender struggles to carve out screen time for its massive cast. Aang is always center when called, but the same cannot be said for his companion. Katara and Sokka aren't given enough time on their own to expand their arcs. The same goes for Zuko as Netflix could have given the character more solo time. After all, actor Dallas Liu is one of the strongest members of the Avatar cast. But as the show moves forward, you can bet these transitions will smooth out.

And yes, Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series. But if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley.

Rating: 4 out of 5

