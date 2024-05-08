Mamoru Oshii's Angel's Egg to Get 4K Remaster

The legendary Angel's Egg OVA is getting a 4K remaster is celebration of its 40th anniversary! Angel's Egg is one of the most legendary anime releases of all time as the OVA special was a collaboration between Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii and Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano (who both have worked on many other legendary projects). But since its release in 1985, it's also been very hard to watch in recent years due to the nature of its story. Both legendary for being bashed by critics upon released and then appreciated many years later, Angel's Egg has reached a whole new level in the current era.

With the Angel's Egg OVA feature now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokuma Shoten (the original production company that released the OVA on home media) has announced that the OVA will be getting a special 4K remaster to commemorate the occasion. This will be based on a new scan of the original 35mm film print for the OVA, and is currently scheduled for a planned release in 2025 to mark the anniversary with director Oshii overseeing the official remaster. You can check out the official announcement for Angel's Egg 4K remaster below.

We proudly announce that animation Angel’s Egg will be remastered in 4K under the supervision of director Mamoru Oshii. Please look forward to the completion in 2025 for its 40th anniversary.@oshii_mamoru @YoshitakaAmanoO #MamoruOshii #YoshitakaAmano#AngelsEgg #天使のたまご pic.twitter.com/c400Nfezor — 天使のたまご / Angel's EGG (@AngelsEgg_anime) May 8, 2024

What Is Angel's Egg?

Originally released in Japan back in 1985, Mamoru Oshii directed Angel's Egg for Studio DEEN. Oshii collaborated with Yoshitaka Amano on the OVA's original story, with Oshii also writing the screenplay and Amano handling the art direction. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music for the film with Hiroshi Hasegawa, Masao Kobayashi, Mitsunori Miura, and Yutaka Wada serving as producers. The film famously had a negative response among critics at the time as the OVA focused more on its visual set pieces rather than its story.

That story is teased as such, "Taking place in a seemingly quiescent time, two nameless strangers—a girl bearing a mystical egg and a man with a cruciate cane—journey across a primordial realm of decadent ruins, primitive fish and fossilized relics. An allegorical fantasy enriched by symbolism and biblical allusion, Oshii's beautifully melancholic OVA ruminates on the tragic underpinnings of existence in a world untouched by God."

It has yet to be announced what kind of release plans there are for the Angel's Egg remaster (whether it will be in theaters, streaming, or home media), but come 2025, it will be the first time many fans will get to see the film for themselves.