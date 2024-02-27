Netflix Reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender's Staggering Ratings

It's happening, like it or not. Years ago, Hollywood made an infamous misstep with Avatar: The Last Airbender with a live-action movie. Now, Netflix has reclaimed the show with an impressive live-action adaptation. The show has been met with mostly favorable reviews, and now, Netflix has confirmed the adaptation racked in some serious ratings after going live.

The update comes from Netflix as the company released its data on Avatar: The Last Airbender. It turns out season one earned 21.2 million views globally in its first four days. That number pushes past Netflix's One Piece last year. Back in August, the live-action anime drew in 18.5 million views which was impressive to say the least. So of course, you can imagine Team Avatar is stoked right now.

Adding on to those ratings, Netflix confirmed Avatar: The Last Airbender is the #1 show in the world on its platform. This information tracks given what we've seen from Netflix's Top 10 charts. The adaptation topped Netflix's chart in 84 different countries. There is no denying the power of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and fans are enjoying the view.

Of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a long way to go if it wants to live up to Netflix's most famous originals. Squid Game still reigns supreme at Netflix as fans watched 1.6 billion hours of the series in its first 28 days of release. Stranger Things season four followed with 1.3 billion hours watched while Wednesday, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Money Heist followed.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is no doubt a solid reimagining of the original series, and interest in the animated show has risen in the wake of Netflix's release. It is satisfying to see the Avatar Universe make a comeback after so many years lying low. As far as this adaptation goes, well – the future is unclear. No word has been given on Avatar: The Last Airbender season two, but reception to Netflix's series has been pretty solid. And if One Piece earned a season two order with its ratings, it is hard to see Avatar: The Last Airbender fading into black.

