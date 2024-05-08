Berserk '97 Fan Anime Reveals Season 2's Release Schedule

Berserk doesn't have any official anime adaptations confirmed as of the writing of this video, so fan animators have taken matters into their own hands. The fan studio ARCHE has decided to continue where the 1997 anime series left off and imagine what Guts' journey might have looked like had it been renewed for a second season. Those thinking that the recently released pilot episode was the only entry in this fan project might be surprised to learn that the studio is committing to more installments in the near future.

The first Berserk anime adaptation ended on quite a dark note, as Guts and Casca were left shattered thanks to the events of the Eclipse. While the 1997 series began by showing the Black Swordsman following Griffith's betrayal, viewers were left hanging as it would be decades before Berserk would return with a new anime television series. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the manga has continued thanks to the artist's friends who want to complete Berserk to honor their deceased colleague. Should an official Berserk anime adaptation be announced, there are more than a few stories from the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen.

Berserk Season 2 Continues

In a new "Question And Answer" session on YouTube, Studio ARCHE confirmed that they are working on new episodes of the unofficial second season of Berserk. At present, the fan studio will aim to release a new episode every three to four months, since that is how long it took for the pilot episode to be created.

This fan-made series, should it continue to follow the original manga, will cover many of the events that took place in the 2016 Berserk anime adaptation. While the CG-animated series did get two seasons, many anime fans felt that it was unable to live up to the art of Kentaro Miura. Berserk would return most recently thanks to the Berserk Memorial Edition series, but this anime adaptation took footage from the three films that told the story of the Golden Age Arc.

