How Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season One Set Up Season Two?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to announce a potential Season 2 with Netflix, but the end of its first season have dropped some big teases for Season 2! Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series adapts the first season of Nickelodeon's original animated series into its eight episode run, and despite a few changes here and there for the new format, it's pretty much faithful. Without needing to get into heavy spoilers just yet, if you know how the animated series' first season came to an end, you'll also know how Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender ended its own first season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender leaves off on a huge cliffhanger for the future of the story as it's really only just beginning from here on out, and while there isn't a Season 2 just yet, there are a few ways it sets up each of the characters for the next season of the series that would ideally be adapting Book Two: Earth of the original animated series. So here's a breakdown of where some of the important characters are leading into a potential Season 2 to come.

How Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Sets Up Season 2

Aang: After nearly losing himself within the Avatar State in order to save the Northern Water Tribe from the Fire Nation, Aang is now more determined than ever to proceed on his journey to master all four elements and become the true Avatar like those in the past. First he'll be learning Water Bending, and intends to head back to Omashu in order to find a proper Earth Bending teacher.

Katara: Thanks to her help in saving the Northern Water Tribe, Katara is approved as a full Water Bending Master despite talk of the contrary otherwise. As she continues to learn how to better her own Water Bending, she has been tasked with also teaching Aang how to Water Bend as Team Avatar continues to travel together to help Aang on his journey.

Sokka: After losing Yue (she becomes the Moon) at the end of the first season, Sokka's more determined to protect his sister and Aang than ever before. He'll be traveling to Omashu together with Aang and Katara to protect them the best her can as their adventure continues.

Zuko: Finding out that Zhao actually got help from his sister Azula, and the fact he was used as a pawn by his father to make Azula better, Zuko's now tired of chasing the Avatar. It's unclear as to what he and Iroh will be after next in the new season as he now needs to reassess his priorities after spending so long chasing after a goal that his father never thought he could achieve anyway.

Azula: It's revealed that while Zhao was attacking the Northern Water Tribe, Fire Lord Ozai's real plan was to actually capture Omashu. It's then revealed that Azula had led the Fire Nation forces there, and has claimed her first major victory as Princess of the Fire Nation. After seemingly impressing her father during the first season, she'll be taking a more active role from here on out.

Ozai: The post-credits scene for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season One sees one of Ozai's advisors tell him that a comet is fast approaching. Ozai notes that this is Sozin's Comet (the same comet that was mentioned during the opening scene when the Fire Nation attacked the Air Nomads), and it's clear he has a huge plan for the future.

