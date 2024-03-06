Gundam x Kong: The New Empire Releases a Slew of New TV Spots

On March 29th, the MonsterVerse is returning to the silver screen with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While the first of the crossover series saw the king of the monsters battling Skull Island's king, this movie will see them teaming up to take on a brand new threat to the world. Skar King and Shimo have been featured in promotional material as dark reflections of the kaiju, but new television spots show that there are quite a few giant beasts that will be introduced to the MonsterVerse.

Skar King and Shimo are entirely new characters to the MonsterVerse, having never appeared in the long histories of both Kong and Godzilla. On top of this twisted primate and giant lizard, the Hollow Earth also appears to hold an army of large apes that might all be on a similar strength level as Kong himself. Luckily, the Skull Island resident is getting a mechanical fist to help in his upcoming battles, while Godzilla is getting a pink hue that appears to be amplifying the lizard king's already impressive skills.

Godzilla x Kong: The New TV Spots

In the new television spots for the kaiju crossover, giant monster fans can get a closer look at the Skar King's army. The promotional footage also gives viewers a better look at the battle that will see Kong taking on his dark double. Should Kong win this battle, will the primate rule an army of giant apes to continue the Monsterverse's story?

If you want to know more about the upcoming MonsterVerse entry, here's how Warner Bros Pictures describes The New Empire, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Which kaiju do you think will reign supreme once the New Empire comes to a close? Which kaiju do you want to see make their debut in the MonsterVerse's future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.

