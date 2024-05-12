Mushoku Tensei Announces Season 2 Break

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is gearing up for its next major arc, but the anime will be taking a break before starting it all! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has reached a new turning point as of the newest episode of the anime with Rudeus realizing that the current plan to help save his mother Zenith is not going smoothly. After thinking about what it will mean to leave his wife and family behind to head off to this unknown mission, Rudeus has ultimately decided to undertake this new mission as the second season gets ready for an intense new arc.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will be kicking of a Zenith rescue mission arc with the next episode of the anime, but it's been announced that the wait for this new episode will be a bit longer than first expected. The newest update for the series has revealed that the Teleportation Labyrinth Arc will begin with Episode 19 airing on Sunday, May 26th in Japan, and thus that means that the anime will be taking a break for the week of May 19th for a special program featuring the cast. It's yet to be announced if this program will be available outside of Japan, however.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 19

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 19 is titled "Desert Journey" and will be premiering on Sunday, May 26th in Japan. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there in the meantime during this brief break from new episodes. As for what to expect from the anime overall, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is teased as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"