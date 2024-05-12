One Piece Anime Goes All Out With Stussy's Transformation

One Piece's anime is now working its way through the chaos of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode introduced a surprising twist with Stussy's own Devil Fruit transformation! CP0 has been playing a key role in the Egghead Arc thus far as they have served as the first spear of the World Government to head to Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory in order to wipe out the scientist. The famous scientist has learned too much about the history of the world, and thus he's reached out to the Straw Hats for help in escaping the island before it's too late.

One Piece's anime has been showcasing not only all of the chaos currently breaking out around Egghead, but more of the chaos taking place in the rest of the open seas. As CP0 is making their way into the Frontier Dome and potentially closer than ever to Dr. Vegapunk himself, both Lucci and Kaku were taken by surprise in their own right by a rather shocking betrayal from one of their own. CP0's Stussy revealed a vampiric like transformation in One Piece's newest episode, and took the other two members out pretty much instantly.

MY GOD THEY COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKED pic.twitter.com/uMJUOLN6aQ — ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) May 12, 2024

One Piece: Who Is Buckingham Stussy?

One Piece Episode 1104 sees the three members of CP0 begin to use the Seraphim to attack Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory in the Frontier Dome, and do quite a bit of damage as the Straw Hats scramble to figure out what to do next. But it's soon revealed that Stussy has a plan of her own in mind. While Lucci and Kaku are distracted by fighting Roronoa Zoro, she reveals her vampiric transformation to sneak up on Kaku and bite him to put him to sleep. It's then revealed that Stussy is also a clone.

It's revealed that Stussy is actually "MADS' first successful clone 'Stussy'" who is modeled after former member of the famous Rocks Pirates, Miss Buckingham Stussy. This is on top of her double life as the queen of the underworld, so there are lots of questions as to where her allegiance lies as of the end of One Piece Episode 1104. While taking out both Kaku and Lucci with her ability, it's yet to be revealed whether or not she did this for the Straw Hats' benefit as it's clear there's still much we don't know about her.