My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Sketch of Jiro, Kaminari

My Hero Academia's manga and anime has quite a lot to celebrate, and the original creator behind it all is helping to do so with Kyoka Jiro and Denki Kaminari! My Hero Academia's manga is currently gearing up for what is likely the final moments of the final battle, and at the same time, My Hero Academia Season 7 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. But the franchise will also be returning to theaters in Japan later this year with its fourth feature film, so it's got lots of plates spinning right now.

My Hero Academia's manga recently hit shelves for Volume 40 of the series in Japan, and with it the original creator behind the series Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special sketch to help commemorate the occasion. Recently also sharing a new tribute for Star and Stripe following her showcase in the newest episode of the My Hero Academia, Horikoshi took to his official X account to share a fun new sketch of Jiro and Kaminari celebrating the release of Volume 40 on shelves (while noting that he's a bit late in hyping up the newest volume). Check it out below:

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now streaming its new episodes outside of Japan with Crunchyroll and Hulu. This newest season will be running through the Spring and Summer 2024 schedules for 21 episodes in total. This won't be the only new release for the anime franchise, however. My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of publication. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place between the events of Season 6 and 7 featuring a new villainous take on the former number one hero, All Might.

You can currently catch up with all six seasons of My Hero Academia (including OVA specials) now with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to get back up to speed with it all before jumping into the new episodes. If you wanted to read ahead in the manga as it fast approaches its grand finale, you can find the newest chapters available for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.