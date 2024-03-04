Yes, All the MonsterVerse Movies Are Now Streaming on Max

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire making its debut in theaters later this month, you can now find each of the MonsterVerse films now streaming with Max! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be expanding the MonsterVerse with the fourth film in the quadrilogy for Godzilla's story, but it also acts as a third film for Kong's part in it as well. Following the successful release of a new take on Godzilla back in 2014, Legendary has been steadily expanding their roster of Titans with a slate of feature films and TV projects in the decade since.

While you'll have to head to Netflix to check out the Skull Island anime series and Apple TV+ for the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series, the MonsterVerse films are now gathered together in one place on Max. As of March, fans can now catch up with what's going to go down in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire by streaming through Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong (in that order for timeline purposes) on Max.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

There's still plenty of time to check out the four previous MonsterVerse films as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters on March 29th. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Will you be checking out the MonsterVerse movies with Max ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!