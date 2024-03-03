Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Tracking Predicts a Solid Opening

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will bring the MonsterVerse back to life in a few short weeks. After a long wait, the IP will make its way back to theaters with Adam Wingard's new movie. It is there Godzilla will work alongside Kong to take down an ancient threat. And thanks to the movie's first box office map, we can see its domestic haul is expected to do well.

The information comes from Box Office Pro as the site broke down the odds for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It turns out the movie is tracked currently for $41 million to $50 million. So if you want to join in on the fun, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will go live on March 29th in America.

Of course, movie lovers are comparing this tracking to what we saw with Godzilla x Kong. If you will recall, the pandemic release helped boost theaters out of a slump. In its run, Godzilla vs Kong earned just over $48 million in its first five days, so the pressure is one for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to perform.

If you are not caught up with the MonsterVerse, it has never been easier to bring the franchise. All four of its films are streaming on Max, and its shows are split between Netflix and Apple TV+ these days. After all, the most recent MonsterVerse release came courtesy of Monarch: Legacy of Monster which wrapped with solid reviews.

For those wanting to know more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, no sweat! You can check out the movie's official synopsis below for all the details you need ahead of its premiere:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this update on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!