One Piece Marks an Animator's Impressive Debut in Episode 1104

One Piece has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the anime is showing off with the introduction of a new animator into the mix! One Piece: Egghead Arc has reached an impasse as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been trying to hole up in the Frontier Dome while trying to figure out how to escape the future island laboratory together with Dr. Vegapunk. All the while, the members of CP0 have gained temporary authority over the Seraphim and are using the weapons to try and break their way into the lab to take out Vegapunk completely.

The Seraphim have already been shown to be the most powerful weapons belonging to the World Government yet (with each of them being modeled after the former Seven Warlords but given additional abilities), and have been made even worse thanks to CP0 giving them orders. This launches into a full assault on Vegapunk's main laboratory with a new scene from animator Shinnosuke Tanaka, who is already impressing fans with the detail and scope of this first major attack alone. Now it's just a matter of seeing what this animator contributes to next!

An Animator inspired by Akihiro Ota created this scene and it was freaking Good !! pic.twitter.com/l8JajxJgaG — Pew (@pewpiece) May 12, 2024

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1104

One Piece Episode 1104 is titled "A Desperate Situation! The Seraphim's All-Out Attack!" and you can now find it streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix along with all of the new episodes for the Egghead Arc so far. As for what to expect from the episode, it's teased as such, "CP-0 descends on the Labophase with overwhelming force! The Seraphim unleash laser beams without mercy! Will that flash of light accomplish the assassination of Vegapunk? The lab is on the verge of destruction. Is it all over for the Straw Hats?!"

This is really only the start of One Piece's Egghead Arc, and the start of the action we'll see unfold in the coming weeks and months. There are still some pretty big stories that need to be adapted from Eiichiro Oda's original manga version of the arc, and that chaos is still unfolding as of the newest chapters now releasing. For now, you can catch up with all of the One Piece's anime specials, movies, and more streaming with Crunchyroll and the manga's new chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.