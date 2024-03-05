Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Hypes Success With New Promo

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has been taking over theaters in Japan since it released last month, and the anime is celebrating its success at the box office with a new trailer! It's the first in a planned two film event bringing the entire Haikyu anime franchise to an end, and these films will be adapting some of the biggest moments from the final arcs of the manga. The first of these films picks up right after Season 4's finale as Karasuno and Nekoma have their highly anticipated match at Nationals where everything is on the line.

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has been enjoying a ton of success at the box office since it released a couple of weeks ago across Japan, and it's been such a high mark for theaters over there that it has already become one of the most successful releases in the country's history. To celebrate all of this quick success, Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has dropped a new trailer showing off more of Nekoma's side of the match with tons of new footage. Check it out below:

How to Watch the Haikyu Movie 2024

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is now working its way through theaters in Japan, but it has yet to be announced whether or not there are plans for an international release in the future. There has also yet to be a release window announced for the second and final movie as of the time of this writing either. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies release around the world, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Haikyu!! as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

How do you like this newest look at Haikyu's big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

