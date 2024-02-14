Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Shares New Trailer: Watch

While many Haikyu fans were astonished to learn that the beloved sports anime would not receive a fifth season, the volleyball tale is still aiming to end its story in a grand fashion. Aiming to play catch-up with the manga, that has already concluded, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump will be the first of two movies ending Hinata's long journey. With the film set to hit Japan this week, a new trailer is giving fans a closer look at the hard-hitting movie.

Haikyu first premiered as a manga in 2012 from creator Haruichi Furudate, running until 2020 and giving readers a satisfying conclusion to the middle school volleyball team aiming to rise the ranks. Since the anime adaptation began in 2014, Production I.G. has been working on the series and returns to create the two films that will end it all. On top of Haikyu this year, I.G. is also working on spinning the story of Kaiju No. 8, one of the most anticipated anime arrivals from Weekly Shonen Jump.

Haikyu's New Trailer

Recently, the director of the anime film, Susumu Mitsunaka, discussed how the final moments of the film will be the biggest of the match at the Garbage Dump, "That scene is so intense that even the voice actors during recording asked about what's happening there. I hope to create something impactful. If we can bring it to life in a compelling way, I believe it can become a topic of discussion and resonate with the audiences' hearts."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the hard-hitting volleyball anime series, Haikyu's first four seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Unfortunately, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump has yet to reveal when/if it will be headed to North America. Based on the popularity of the franchise, it's a safe bet that Hinata's latest adventure will somehow make its way to the West.