Haikyu Creator Wants Everyone to See the Anime's New Movie

Haikyu is finally back, guys. It has been years since the anime dropped any new releases, but that all changed this month in Japan. Not long ago, Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump hit theaters in a bid to end the anime. And now, the creator of Haikyu has broken their silence on the movie.

The update comes straight from Haruichi Furudate, the artist who brought Haikyu to life years ago. The creator posted a special sketch to honor Haikyu's new movie, and he included a lengthy note about the movie itself. After all, Furudate is a fan, and he wants others to check out this new film ASAP.

"It's finally time for the final battle at the garbage dump! Have you been able to see the movie? As you near its second half, you'll start to feel like you're running out of breath, so please be careful. The Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump beings in the manga around volume 33, and I was starting to feel a little more confident in my expressions then. I felt it was crazy. That is had to be an anime! So I definitely recommend watching [this movie]. I hope everyone will watch it on a big screen," he wrote.

So far, Haikyu has done well for itself in Japan. The new movie earned major buzz ahead of its premiere on February 16th, but it does have stiff competition. Not only did Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba bring its Hashira Training arc premiere to theaters for a special run, but Gundam is giving movies a run for it. After all, the franchise just revived Mobile Suit Gundam Seed with a long-awaited film, and the entry has already become Gundam's top-grossing movie to date.

If you are not familiar with Haikyu in light of its new film, it is easy to catch up on the hit sports series. Viz Media handles the release of the Haikyu manga, and as for the anime, you can binge Haikyu on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more information on Haikyu, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!