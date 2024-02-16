Haikyu: Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump Scores Big Win at The Box Office

Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is now in theaters in Japan, and Hinata's arrival on the silver screen has made quite a splash. With anime holding a big part in Eastern theaters at the moment with Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, it would appear that the sports anime might overtake both in its opening weekend. Haikyu's numbers are in for its first day, and anime fans might be shocked at just how much money it brought in.

In a recent interview, the director of the film, Susumu Mitsunaka, discussed the effort that was placed into creating the grand finale of the Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, "That scene is so intense that even the voice actors during recording asked about what's happening there. I hope to create something impactful. If we can bring it to life in a compelling way, I believe it can become a topic of discussion and resonate with the audiences' hearts."

Haikyu's Earth-Shattering Opening Day

Haikyu's Official Social Media Account shared the news that the first of the franchise's final two movies has earned a staggering 890 million yen (the equivalent of a little under $6 million USD) on its opening day. This would make it the fourth highest-grossing opening day in the history of Japan.

