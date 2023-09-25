Haikyuu Director Breaks Silence on New Movie

Haikyu's anime franchise will be coming to an end with a huge two movie project, and the director behind the anime's grand finale has opened up about the first look at Haikyu's new movie in action! Haikyu's anime has launched the special Haikyu!! FINAL project that will serve as the grand finale for the anime overall. With plans to adapt material from the final arcs of Haruichi Furudate's original Haikyu manga series, fans have finally gotten the first of the two new movies with its first trailer. Taking on Karasuno vs. Nekoma's match at Nationals, the anime has some big plans.

Haikyu!! FINAL's first movie picks up from the tease at the end of Haikyu Season 4 as it features the Nationals rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma. Titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump and releasing across theaters in Japan next February, the director behind the upcoming movie (who is actually returning from the Haikyu TV anime series) has opened up about the movie's new updates with fans and hyped up what's to come in the franchise's first big movie.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Haikyuu Movie Director Speaks Out

Susumu Mitsunaka will be returning from the Haikyu TV anime to direct and write Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump for Production I.G., and took to social media to tease the following about what fans could expect to see, "I will be directing Haikyu!! once again. I'm hoping to bring something unique that can only be done in a movie format. All the staff members are very enthusiastic about their work so I have great confidence in them. Thank you for your support." With the big movie hitting next year, it won't be too much longer to see how it all shakes out.

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16, 2024 but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Mitsunaka will be writing and directing this first movie project with Takahiro Kishida also returning as character designer, and Takahiro Chiba serving as chief animation director. The second movie has yet to reveal any details as of this writing either.

What are you hoping to see from Haikyu's big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!