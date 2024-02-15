Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Theme Song Released

Haikyu is coming back for the first of two big movies bringing the anime franchise to an end, and Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has revealed its theme song for the new movie! After Haikyu ended the fourth season of the TV anime some time ago, it was quite a while before the anime announced that it was going to continue. But rather than a fifth season of the anime itself, it was instead announced that the anime would be coming back for a new set of two movies bringing the anime's run to an end overall.

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of these two movies planned to end the anime for good, and it will be taking on the Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma. As it gears up for its premiere in Japan in just a couple of days from the time of this writing, it was revealed that SPYAIR will be performing the theme song for the new movie. Titled "Orange," you can check out a teaser for the theme song below to get an idea of how it will sound.

Haikyu Movie 2024 Release Date

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16th, but has unfortunately yet to announced any international release plans as of the time of this writing. The release window or date for the second and final Haikyu movie has yet to be announced, but will likely start its teases soon after this first movie hits theaters. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies release, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Haikyu!! as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

