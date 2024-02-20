Haikyu Pushes Japanese Box Office to 2024 High

Haikyu had some serious competition at the box office for its opening weekend in the anime department. The first of the two final films of the franchise competed against Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Despite the odds, The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump netted a major victory, not only claiming victory for the top spot at the box office but becoming one of the biggest films released in Japan, anime or otherwise.

For its opening weekend, Haikyu's latest film brought in 2.23 Billion Yen in its first three days in Japanese theaters. When stacked up against the United States Dollar, this is the equivalent of close to $15 million USD. This not only makes it the top earner for its premiere weekend, but The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is now the fifth-largest opening in Japan's history. With one additional movie being produced to end Hinata and crew's heart-pounding story, it will be interesting to see if the grand finale will overtake its predecessor in profits.

Haikyu's Hard-Hitting Opening Weekend

While The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump has yet to reveal when it might arrive in North America, now might be the perfect time to catch up on Haikyu's anime adaptation. The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service lays out the anime that is regarded as one of the best sports anime of all time,

"Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Are you hoping to see Hinata's theatrical spike in the West in 2024? Do you think the Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump will find success in North American theaters?