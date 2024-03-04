Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Announces Special Episode Revision

Jujutsu Kaisen season two came to a close at the end of 2023, but its impact is still shaking the anime industry. From annual awards to home video sales, Jujutsu Kaisen is very much in the midst of its season two era. Not long ago, reports even confirmed MAPPA Studios' plans to bring a season two recap to theaters in Japan, and it seems the special will feature a major episode revision.

The news comes from the Jujutsu Kaisen production committee itself as news went live about season two's theatrical plans. It turns out a movie is being crafted from four of the Shibuya arc's wildest episodes. The lot will include season two episode 17, and a new press release confirms it will be corrected and saddled with extra content.

"In addition... Episode 41 will be screened in a Blu-ray and DVD version with some additional cuts from the 2023 TV broadcast and distribution, and the footage has been corrected. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the best sound and screen," the movie's description reads.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will surely remember episode 17. When the anime kickstarted season two, all eyes were on the future as the Shibuya arc is a major piece of Gege Akutami's manga. Episode 17 took the arc to a new level as it followed Megumi's battle with Sukuna. The former pulls his trump card by bringing Maharaga into battle, and the shikigami gives Sukuna the fight of his life. From start to finish, Jujutsu Kaisen peaked with this episode, and now it is getting even more goodies ahead of its home video launch.

If you want to see what Jujutsu Kaisen season two looks like before these edits, you can find the show streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

