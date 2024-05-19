The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Executive Producers Talk New Sequel, Leaving Timmy Behind and More

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will be making its debut with Nickelodeon soon, and we got to talk with the creative team behind the sequel ahead of its premiere! The Fairly OddParents has existed in many forms since the franchise began all those years ago. Not only did it have a very successful and long run for the original TV series, but the franchise has also experimented with multiple TV specials, movies, live-action series and films, and more. Now it's coming back with a CG animated sequel series with a new god kid at the center, and the minds behind it all are excited to debut their take. To celebrate the upcoming premiere of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ComicBook got the chance to speak with co-executive producers Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (who also voices the new lead, Hazel), Lindsay Katai, David Stone, and Daniel Abramovici all about the new series. Not only do they discuss why they decided to approach the series as a sequel instead of a reboot, but they also get into the complications behind such an idea by clearing up Timmy Turner's whereabouts as of the new series, Easter Eggs, shout outs to fans and more! Read on for our full chat with The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish's creative team (which has been edited for clarity) below ahead of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish's premiere with Nickelodeon on Monday, May 20th.

Making a The Fairly OddParents Sequel (Photo: Nickelodeon) NICK VALDEZ, COMICBOOK: As someone who watched the Oh Yeah! Cartoons and then a lot of the original series, I think what surprised me the most about [The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish] was the fact that it's more like a sequel than a full reboot. So now that I have the creative team here, I wanted to ask what the impetus was behind pursuing this new era of the franchise as another step, rather than just completely wiping it clean and starting over? DAVID STONE: Well, in the earliest days of this, we wanted to make another Fairly OddParents, but we've already made a lot of Fairly OddParents. LINDSAY KATAI: Live-action even. STONE: The thing is it becomes iconic in different ways. It's iconic visually, has a really strong look. It is very distinct, but then also it becomes iconic in the characters. So you can't toss it all out and just start all over, and just keep the core concept, you have to bring some stuff with you and you have to leave some stuff behind. I think if we were to continue on with, say, Timmy, but then not bring Cosmo and Wanda, that would be just bizarre. It almost seems like the natural thing to do is keep Cosmo and Wanda and continue on with them as they go into the future. In the original series too, there's precedent for that in the sense that they've had other fairy god kids before. I think one was Crocker, I believe was their god kid, at one point. So it only makes sense that continuing into the future they would continue to have more god kids. KATAI: Yeah, they're the ones still doing it. The god kids have to leave it all behind at some point.

Introducing the new Godkid, Hazel Yeah, that was always the bummer from the original. Once you get older, that's it. And that's kind of what ties into my next question here. This also kind of feels like it's grown up. Because Hazel deals with a lot of different stuff than what Timmy did. There are a lot more emotional issues and a lot more stuff that kids might deal with now rather than just the absent parents or the evil babysitter. And so, what went into going that route with the new god kid at the center of it all? KATAI: For one, it was just a way to set this show apart by having a very different kind of god kid who makes different kinds of wishes. That's just a really easy way to start telling different kinds of stories. I think also it just feels a little more now, to be telling a more emotional story, versus Timmy's more wacky external factors that I think a lot of kids today might not accept neglectful parents as being okay or funny, or a babysitter with a chainsaw. There are things that you can get away with in the early 2000s, late '90s, that you can't now. We can't tell a story about a babysitter with a chainsaw, so we have to look inward. It was born of necessity, but became inspiration, so to speak.

Moving Forward Without Forgetting the Past (Photo: Nickelodeon) That attention to detail for the past, but also not being afraid to go into the future, is what I also see in the art for the show. That it's full CG, but we get these 2D shout outs, like the Doug Dimmadome original design appearing and the title cards. Was that something that was meant to further tie it into the original series? DANIEL ABRAMOVICI: Yeah, definitely we wanted to tie it into original series. We also introduced, if you notice in the background, there's shadow arcs that was used in the original series. We had some discussion if we want to keep doing that in the update, and we did. And we also painted into the frames to make it feel a little bit more 2D, so that it wouldn't go full CG. What's something from the original that you all wanted to make sure that was in the new one? Something like a spirit, some core that you wanted to make sure that was in this sequel? KATAI: I think you hit on it just then, the spirit. The absurdist sense of humor for sure. Just the kind of core zaniness of the original series. Even as we're telling maybe sweeter, more heartfelt stories, we wanted to keep that energy, that comedic energy that the original had. STONE: Yeah, wish gone wrong is kind of the thing. Most of the time Timmy would make a wish and it wouldn't really always work out so great. Same thing could be said for Hazel. Motivations for the wish are a little bit different, but the way things go, and they spiral, and kind of turn out the least how we expected, that remains.

Sneaking In Easter Eggs Speaking to the unexpected, I did not expect to see as many Easter eggs from the original in this new series too. There are some blatant ones like "obtuse rubber goose" directly shouted out from the original theme song. And there's even stuff like casting like Carlos Alazraqui, who is Hazel's teacher here, but he was Mr. Crocker in the original, and more cool stuff like that. So when bringing in these Easter eggs, is there something in particular that you wanted to shout out and make sure that you got that nod in? KATAI: I think we wanted to make sure fans of the original felt appreciated and respected, and we knew that taking Timmy out was going to be a huge turn off for a lot of people, but it had to happen in order to tell new, fresh stories, and we were committed to bringing Hazel in and who Hazel is. But we wanted to make sure fans knew that we still cared about what they thought and that we knew that there was a heck of a lot of show that came before this new one, and that we remembered it and we shared their love of it. So we wanted to bring those kinds of elements through like, Hey, we're not throwing everything out. All of that still exists for you to revisit and go back to. We're just playing with some new characters now.