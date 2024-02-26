Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Classic With Viral Cartoon Network Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen has proven itself to anyone who doubted its credibility. Since day one, the supernatural series has been on its A-game, and the anime followed suit under direction from MAPPA Studios. These days, Gege Akutami's series is thriving as one of the most popular in anime. So of course, all eyes are on TikTok after one artist went viral for reimagining the anime as a classic Cartoon Network series.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Shizzeka on TikTok. The artist posted a slew of art they inked for Jujutsu Kaisen. It is there everyone from Nanami to Megumi and even Panda get remade into cartoons. The nostalgic makeover is nothing short of genius, and the artist's take on Nobara is chef's kiss perfection.

This special Cartoon Network tribute proves Akutami's series has some serious versatility. It isn't easy making universal character designs, but the manga artist did it. Now, Shizzeka is picking up the rope with this makeover, and netizens are begging for a slapstick special in the vein of Courage the Cowardly Dog. I mean, just imagine Sukuna entering that world.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty on docket to deal with. Not only is the manga ongoing, but Akutami is deep in its most intense arc yet. As for the manga, MAPPA Studios brought Jujutsu Kaisen season two to a close last year. The show has already confirmed a third season is in the works, and it will bring Yuta Okkotsu center stage. The prodigal sorcerer is ready to step out of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and into the main series now that Gojo has been sealed. And of course, manga readers are eager to see what Yuta's entry will do.

Want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen? No problem! You can read up on the story below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

