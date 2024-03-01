Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Geto an American Makeover

If there was a winner in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc, it was the terrifying villain named Suguru Geto. Revealed to not quite be the man that he claimed to be in the second season of the hit anime adaptation, Geto has laid the stakes for a riveting third season. Studio MAPPA has confirmed that they are working on the adaptation of "The Culling Game" but fans might be waiting for quite some time to see it. Luckily, cosplayers are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to creating bizarre, hilarious portrayals of the series' figures.

As was revealed during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Geto's plan of capturing Satoru Gojo within the Prison Realm was a success. Thanks to the power of the Jujutsu Tech teacher, Suguru didn't have the ability to outright kill his former best friend, but came up with a decent enough workaround. As Gojo was being placed within the alternate reality, Geto revealed that he wasn't in fact Gojo's best friend but was rather a cursed being piloting his body. In the Jujutsu Kaisen season finale, Suguru unleashed an army of curses on the world while beginning a life-or-death contest known as "The Culling Game".

Suguru Geto: All-American Anime Villain

While Jujutsu Kaisen is strictly a story that takes place in Japan, we might eventually see a US version if the trend of live-action adaptations continues. In recent memory, animated hits such as One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender were given live-action series. With Lionsgate announcing that a live-action Naruto was in the works, that idea that Jujutsu Tech might follow in the footsteps of these live-action adaptations isn't out of the question.

While anime fans might be waiting for season three of Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga continues to follow both Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu in their latest nail-biting battle. Creator Gege Akutami has hinted many times that the end of the series is nigh, but with this battle being the biggest of the series to date, the mangaka's words definitely have a ring of truth to them.

