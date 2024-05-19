The Simpsons Exec Reveals What's Needed for a New Movie to Happen

The Simpsons fans have been clamoring for a sequel to The Simpsons Movie ever since it hit theaters back in 2007, and the showrunner behind the TV series reveals the great lengths that production would need to go through to make it possible! The Simpsons is currently nearing the end of its milestone Season 35 of the animated sitcom, and has already been renewed through 2025 with Season 36 on the immediate horizon. But what fans of the franchise are hoping to see more of in the future are full feature film releases much like seen with The Simpsons Movie in the late 2000s.

A sequel to The Simpsons Movie has been rumored and reported to be in the works in some form for literal years since that first movie's release, and it's likely going to take even longer to actually happen. Speaking with Cartoon Base, The Simpsons' current co-showrunner Matt Selman thinks that a new movie would be an "amazing" prospect, but it's a project that would need lots of time and a great core idea to actually make it happen as great as this team would want it to be.

The Simpsons Movie Sequel in the Works?

"The stresses of writing and animating a film that would cause a movie audience to have a hilarious and moving experience that is not boring or confusing are much much higher than a TV show you watch at home while also looking at Instagram," Selman stated. Elaborating further on this, Selman explained that a new movie would be more work than potentially just three episodes of the series that would air in the same 90 minute window of time. "Movies, however, are not just the same amount of work as just three episodes. They are about the same amount of work as 30 episodes...But a new Simpsons movie would be amazing. We just need the right idea and a billion hours to make it great."

The amount of work to make a new film alongside the currently running TV series is also one of the reasons it took so long for the first The Simpsons Movie to hit theaters when it did. When factoring in current theatrical release behaviors and how they have changed since 2007 (especially when it comes to animated movies), there are likely even more factors involved on top of tackling the kind of work needed for a new movie to happen as well.

You can currently check out The Simpsons Movie and the first 34 seasons of the animated series now streaming with Disney+, and the currently streaming The Simpsons Season 35 now with Hulu.

