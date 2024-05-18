Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a brand new entry in the long running Code Geass franchise, and the new anime is celebrating its debut with the full release of its new opening and ending themes! Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a special sequel to the events of the original series with brand new characters and new story, and it started its run through theaters in Japan as part of a special event. Releasing across four different scheduled parts in theaters, fans overseas have gotten to see how this new anime has started with the first pour now screening.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be releasing onto streaming platforms later this year, and with it has debuted its opening theme titled "Running In My Head" as performed by MIYAVI and you can check out the full creditless version in the video above. As for the ending theme, it's titled "Rozé (Prod.TeddyLoid)" as performed by Hikari Mitsushima. You can check out the full creditless version of the ending theme below while you wait to see the full anime in action.

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (which actually had its title changed ahead of its debut) is directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise. Takahiro Kimura will be designing the characters together with Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP's original designs, and Kenji Kawai will be composing the music. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a planned four part event with the first part now in theaters overseas, Part 2 planned for a release on June 10th, Part 3 scheduled to release on July 5th, and the fourth and final part hitting on August 2nd.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be broken up into a 12 episodes series planned to start streaming with international territories on Disney+, Star, and Hulu sometime later this June, but a concrete release date or schedule has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kohei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, Kana Ichinose as Chalice, Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland, Nao Toyama as Catherine, Yumi Uchiyama as Nala, Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley, Yasuyuki Kase as Walter, Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff, Ryota Ohsaka as Heath, Soma Saito as Arnold, Hirofumi Nojima as Greed, and Yuki Ono as Gran.

If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Pluto TV.