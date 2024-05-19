Saturday Night Live Gives Scooby-Doo Bloody Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter

Saturday Night Live has given Scooby-Doo an unexpected bloody reboot with the help of Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter in the Season 49 finale! Saturday Night Live is officially bringing Season 49 to an end with Gyllenhaal set as the final special guest host of the season together with final musical act, Sabrina Carpenter. As Gyllenhaal himself implied during his opening monologue, fans weren't expecting much from the Season 49 finale as it's still one episode away from the 50th anniversary season coming next year. But there were still quite a few wacky ideas before it all came to an end.

As one of the first sketches in the episode, Saturday Night Live introduced a much darker take on Scooby-Doo than expected. With Gyllenhaal starring as Fred, and Sabrina Carpenter starring as Daphne, the Scooby-Doo gang investigates a mystery at a haunted house that soon takes a bloody turn when Fred takes things a bit too far. Waving a gun around before the sketch came to an end, only Scooby could really bring him down before it all could come to an end.

(Photo: NBC Universal)

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock. Guest hosts for the season included Jake Gyllenhaal, Pete Davidson, Ryan Gosling, Nate Bargatze, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa and more following the resolution of the Writer's Guild of America and Screen Actor's Guild strikes earlier this year. A premiere date for Saturday Night Live Season 50 has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it's being celebrated as a 50th anniversary season.