Japan Airlines and Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstart Collab in New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen has earned its place at the top of anime, and these days, the show is teaming up with brands across the globe. From action figures to replicas and luxe fashion, Jujutsu Kaisen is doing it all. And thanks to a new collaboration with Japan Airlines, Jujutsu Kaisen is now taking to the sky.

The update went live on TikTok of all places as Japan Airlines posted a new video. It was there the company hit up followers with an airline remake of Jujutsu Kaisen season two's opening. So if you love its track by King Gnu, this Japan Airlines tribute is worth watching.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has uploaded a TikTok video of its cabin attendants and crew synced with the opening song of the most recent season of Jujutsu Kaisen ("Specialz" by King Gnu). pic.twitter.com/Pm6Gieflxx — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) February 20, 2024

From its tracking to its colors and soundtrack, this Japan Airlines tribute to Jujutsu Kaisen is pretty solid. Everyone from pilots to flight attendants and ground crew members can be seen in the reel. We can only assume the stars are all familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen as they nailed their roles. Even Gojo would be impressed with the whole thing.

Obviously, Japan Airlines took fans by surprise with this Jujutsu Kaisen collab, and the company picked the right anime to work with. In the wake of season two, Gege Akutami's hit supernatural series is bigger than ever. The show made global headlines when season two tackled the Shibuya arc, and now all eyes are on what's next for Jujutsu Kaisen. Not long ago, MAPPA Studios did confirm season three is a go, and it will bring the Culling Game to television. So if you are not caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can always find the anime on Crunchyroll!

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!