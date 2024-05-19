Sailor Moon: RuPaul's Drag Race Star Stuns in Sailor Starlight Cosplay

RuPaul's Drag Race is now back for Season 9 of All-Stars, and one of the returning stars has stunned in some awesome Sailor Moon cosplay inspired by one of the Starlights, Star Healer! Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon is one of the most recognized and popular anime and manga franchises around the world, and continues to flourish despite the manga coming to an end decades ago. Through new anime, movies releases, art tributes and more, both the team behind it all and fans have been keeping their love of the franchise to life through all kinds of tributes for their respective favorites.

But this one just might be the biggest on one of the grandest stages yet as contestant Plastique Tiara, who has returned to the series after competing on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 for RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 9 to compete for The Asian American Foundation. The first two episodes of the newest season are now streaming on Paramount+, and the premiere episode saw the queens performing "Drag Queens Save the World." It was here that Plastique showed her take on Sailor Star Healer, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Sailor Moon

If you wanted to check out more of RuPaul's Drag Race, new episodes of All-Stars Season 9 as well as new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars Season 9 Untucked for the season will be streaming weekly on Fridays with Paramount+. You can also catch up with all 16 seasons of the main series as well as all eight previous seasons of All-Stars with Paramount+ as well if you want even more. As for Sailor Moon, there's never been a better time to watch the classic and rebooted versions of the Sailor Moon anime series.

You can find both the classic Sailor Moon anime series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming with its own exclusive channel on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well.

Sailor Moon's anime is teased as such, "Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."