Jujutsu Kaisen: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Gojo Cosplay

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are only a few hours away and Megan Thee Stallion is a premiere presenter for the event. Having made landfall in Japan, the prolific musician has never been shy when it comes to her love of all things anime. Touting her affection for the likes of Hunter x Hunter, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, and more, Megan hit the Eastern country sporting Satoru Gojo cosplay to introduce a brand new take on Jujutsu Kaisen's most popular teacher.

If you're going to pick one character to cosplay as from Jujutsu Kaisen, it's no surprise that most anime fans might pick Gojo. The shonen character would routinely win popularity contests for the supernatural series, decimating the competition. Unfortunately, Gojo had a rough time during the anime adaptation's second season. During the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was imprisoned inside of the Prison Realm thanks to a plan put together by his former friend Geto. With Gojo now off the table, the world is having a tough time keeping the cursed beings at bay. While Yuji Itadori was able to defeat some major villains, like Mahito, the Culling Games are right around the corner for the upcoming third season of the anime.

Gojo Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion wasted little time in Japan sharing her version of Satoru Gojo, sharing new pictures of the cosplay on her social media. While there has yet to be a live-action version of the character, the success of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho might mean that we'll get a "real world" take on the Jujutsu Tech teacher in the future.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only celebrity who will be a part of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2024. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho will be a presenter, along with Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and Ghostbusters' Finn Wolfhard. The ceremony will take place on March 2nd in Japan, but thanks to the time difference, you'll have to wake up early (or stay up late) to catch the live stream on Crunchyroll's YouTube and Twitch channels. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will air at 4 AM Eastern Time, 1 AM Pacific Time.

What anime characters would you love to see Megan Thee Stallion cosplay next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and celebrities who love anime.