One Piece Theory Unpacks the True Power of Imu

One Piece's final saga has already shown the Straw Hat Pirates in one of their biggest battles yet, but it also gave us a closer look at the figure who might just be the big bad of the series, Imu. Shown to be the one leading the Five Elders and the World Government, shonen fans have yet to learn just who this fictional villain is, though Straw Hat enthusiasts have their thoughts on their secret identity. In a new theory, one superfan believes that Imu's strength might be far above what many originally predicted.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1109, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the manga's final saga. In the latest manga installment, Saturn and Kazura of the military were having some trouble in fighting against Luffy's ultimate form, Gear Fifth. Being smacked around by the Straw Hat Captain, the member of the Five Elders has decided to call in back-up, which might just lead to all of the Elders amassing on Egghead Island. Thanks to the arrival of the black lightning on the isle, one fan believes that Imu might be tied closer to the Five Elders than we had originally believed.

Is Imu The Five Elders?

New World Artur takes the opportunity to present the theory that Imu might be quite like Vegapunk, in which the Five Elders are a part of their leader in the same way as the mad scientist was with his "satellites". The arrival of one Elder was bad enough for the Straw Hats, but the entire group making their way to Egghead Island might be a challenge that is far beyond Luffy and company. As the final saga progresses, we're sure to learn more mysteries surrounding Imu.

To this day, we have yet to see Imu in action, but considering the power that they hold at their disposal, we would imagine that they are far more powerful than any figure that the Straw Hat Pirates have encountered to date. While this might be the final saga of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda might still have years of stories ahead of him in this shonen world, meaning fans should buckle up for the long haul.

Do you think Imu might be tied quite closely to the Five Elders? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

