One Piece: Do We Know Imu's True Identity Already?

One Piece's manga is continuing to tell the story of what has been billed as the final saga for the Straw Hat Pirates. With creator Eiichiro Oda set to end the series after decades of following Luffy and his crew, readers are expecting some big reveals when it comes to the last journey of the Grand Line. Luckily, shonen fans might be in luck as the latest chapter has introduced readers to Imu, a character who has been operating in the shadows and might have had the biggest impact on the world of One Piece than any other.

Warning. If you haven't been following along with One Piece's manga, this will go into future spoiler territory for the anime, so be forewarned. As we witnessed in chapter 1084 of the swashbuckling shonen, Sabo's recollection of the events of Alabasta saw King Cobra confronting the Five Elders. When Vivi's father revealed that he knew the true history of the world, the mysterious "Imu" was introduced, a character lurking in the shadows who appears to be the true ruler of the world and even has the Five Elders bowing before them. While Imu might be a totally original character, there are some fans who are thinking that the shady figure's identity might be one that we already know.

One Piece: Who Is Imu?

Fans have taken the opportunity to share quite a few speculative theories when it comes to who Imu might be. Twitter Outlet New World Artur went into some massive detail when it came to who might be the true ruler of the world, showing evidence a to why it might just be the lost Lily. Should Lily be the one above the Five Elders, this lost ruler of Alabasta might be on a collision course with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece's future.

COULD NEFERTARI LILY HAVE BECOME IMU-SAMA? – 🧵#OnePiece 1084 brought up the mystery of Lily's disappearance, but the possibility of her having secretly become Imu is a lot more likely than you might first think, so let's explore this idea together 👉 (1/12) pic.twitter.com/GIqRkkKZzM — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 21, 2023

There is also the possibility that Imu is Lily's brother, who was mentioned by Cobra in the lead-up to the grand reveal. If Imu is someone that has been a part of the series to date, they've done a good job of hiding their real intentions. Could Imu be someone who has been a part of the military, or will it be a rogue agent who has been controlling the world in the background?

Who do you think Imu will turn out to be? Do you think the world leader has the power to back-up their status?