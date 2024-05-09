Warner Bros. Exec Addresses Ninja Kamui Season 2 Rumors

When it comes to anime, the team behind Toonami and Adult Swim have been around the block. From exclusive licenses to hit originals, the programs are willing to try anything. This year, that truth was made clear as Ninja Kamui launched, and the hit anime wrapped just recently. So really, it is no surprise we're getting word on season two so close to the finale.

The teaser comes from Jason DeMarco, a longtime exec behind Adult Swim. DeMarco, who helps oversee anime initiatives at Warner Bros. Discovery, did a fan Q&A on social media earlier this week. It was there fans asked about Ninja Kamui season two, and while nothing is confirmed, DeMarco is hopeful about the show's continuation.

"Concept art can and will be shared at some point but that's up to [director Sunghoo] Park, [Ninja Kamui] S2 is not officially renewed but the Network and Max are thrilled w/S1," DeMarco wrote.

Continuing, the executive also touched upon the current success of Toonami. The late-night program takes over Adult Swim every Saturday with a slew of anime hits. Given the rise of anime in the past decade, Toonami has seen a similar bump, and DeMarco says the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery have taken notice.

"Toonami is doing well and both the network and our bosses are happy with our ratings and the performance of our original series," he shared.

Of course, all eyes are on Ninja Kamui now that its first season is finished. The original series was directed by Sunghoo Park, an animator who earned global acclaim for overseeing Jujutsu Kaisen season one. With E&H Production and Sola Entertainment overseeing the adaptation, Ninja Kamui was nothing but sharp upon its launch. So hopefully, Warner Bros. Discovery will give approval for a second season soon!

Want to know more about Ninja Kamui? You can read up on the series here thanks to its official synopsis: "After escaping his clan and going into hiding in rural America, former ninja Higan, living under the alias of Joe Logan is ambushed by assassins who exact bloody retribution on him and his family for his betrayal. With his wife and son now dead, Higan returns to his ninja ways to avenge his murdered family and sets his sights on taking down the very clan that made him."

