One Piece Asks Fans to Stop Sending In AI Artwork

Let's be clear: drawing is hard work. Whether it comes down to skill or creativity, artists have to work hard to master their craft. You can understand why a number of these artists aren't too thrilled about the rise of AI art as such. Copyright concerns are just one of many issues plaguing the tech. And as AI artwork takes on headlines, the team behind One Piece is warning fans to stay away from the tech.

In the latest volume of One Piece overseas, the team that oversees One Piece added a clear note to fans. Essentially, the editorial team is tired of fielding AI fan-art submissions. In this new note, the group warns fans to stop sending in AI-generated artwork as only original artwork can be added to the One Piece fan gallery.

For those that don't know, One Piece has a robust fandom, and many members send in artwork to the One Piece editorial team. You can mail letters containing artwork directly to the Shueisha offices in Japan, and many pieces submitted have been shared either online or in print. This practice has bolstered a number of artists over the years, but now, AI-generated content is muddying the practice.

After all, AI-generated art is controversial at best. The field is rather new, and its popularization has raised concerns across the board. From copyright claims to artistic license, artists are pushing back against the use of AI in creative spaces. And now, the team behind One Piece is lending its voice to the cause.

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

