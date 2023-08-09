One Piece Cosplay Assembles Imu And The Five Elders

One Piece's anime adaptation might have just recently brought Gear FIfth to the small screen, but the shonen's manga series is taking the opportunity to explore the final saga from creator Eiichiro Oda. With the current manga chapters exploring the hectic lives of the Straw Hat Pirates, their allies, and their enemies, wild truths have been revealed when it comes to the Grand Line. The Five Elders have long been a big part of the history of One Piece's world, and in recent chapters, a new big bad has been introduced in Imu.

At present, Imu's identity remains a mystery though there have been some hints that the true ruler of the world's government might have ties to Alabasta. Before King Cobra was able to put together any pieces, the ruler was killed in the face of Imu's reveal alongside the Five Elders, despite Sabo attempting to save the father of Vivi. While not confirmed to be the final villain that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will face, clues have been left that Imu is hundreds of years old and might have a power that is able to rival even Monkey's Gear Fifth transformation in the future.

One Piece: The Five Elders and Imu Assemble

Despite appearing recently in One Piece's manga, it might be some time before we see the true ruler of the world make their debut in the television series. Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation has sent shockwaves through the anime world, but the War For Wano rages on and has no confirmed end date as of yet. Despite not appearing in the anime adaptation, cosplayers clearly don't mind bringing the villain, and the Five Elders, to life.

At present, Eiichiro Oda might be in the throes of the final saga of One Piece, but the mangaka has yet to reveal how many more chapters the series has before the Straw Hats sail into the sunset. We could potentially still have years of shonen stories in the Grand Line on the horizon, as there are quite a few players that are still on the field.

What do you think of this fresh take on the heads of One Piece's World Government? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.