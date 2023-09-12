One Piece: Who Will Be The Final Saga's Big Bad?

One Piece's live-action adaptation might be making waves on Netflix and the anime series is preparing to end the War For Wano Arc, but the manga is telling the final saga of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close. In the final saga, the Straw Hat Pirates have recently ran into the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, who broke down some major mysteries surrounding the Devil Fruit. With so many villains aiming to defeat Monkey D. Luffy, who is going to be the final threat that the Straw Hats must defeat? What is a "big bad" in terms of our article? This will effectively be speculation on who Luffy specifically will fight against to cap off One Piece, in the same way as he has recently with the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido to cap off the War for Wano Arc. As those who have been following the manga know, there are plenty to choose from, whether they be a part of the World Government, a figure from Luffy's past, a swashbuckler, or something in between. Luckily, Luffy and his crew have spent their time honing their skills and now that the Straw Hat Pirate Captain has awakened Gear Fifth, he'll be a tough opponent for any of the shonen's villains. Who do you want to be the final villain of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Imu (Photo: Toei Animation) Imu certainly seems like the most obvious choice, as the mysterious villain is the driving force behind the Five Elders and the World Government. Pulling the strings for the world at large, Imu recently appeared in the manga by eliminating King Cobra and sending Sabo on the run. At present, readers still aren't sure who Imu will turn out to be but whoever they are, they are apparently immortal and are strong enough to keep the Elders and the military in check. Should Imu directly fight Luffy, it's sure to be a battle for the ages. prevnext

Blackbeard (Photo: Toei Animation) It's amazing to think that Luffy and Blackbeard haven't had a full-on fight at this point in the series, as the nefarious swashbuckler has been operating outside of the Straw Hats' journey for quite some time. In recent chapters, however, the villain made a comeback and has thrown some serious problems at the would-be bride to Monkey D. Luffy, Boa Hancock. Marshall D. Teach is a force to be reckoned with, and would make for a fantastic final threat for Luffy to conquer from the pirate world in the grand finale of the series. prevnext

Akainu (Photo: Toei Animation) The man who killed Ace is still in operation, and Luffy is still looking for payback. Of course, Sakazuki, aka Akainu, most likely isn't stronger than Imu or others on this list, but the personal connection to Monkey and what he took from the Straw Hat might make him the final villain to beat. Akainu is the representation of just how fanatical the military can become when it comes to eliminating pirates from the world and there is sure to be a confrontation between this military man and Luffy's crew before the series ends. prevnext

Cross Grand (Photo: Shueisha) The Cross Guild was initially formed to aid in Crocodile's plan to take the crown in Alabasta, but said plan went to plot for a variety of reasons, including the Straw Hat Pirates. Consisting of Crocodile, Mihawk, and a badly beaten Buggy, this might not be the final threat for Luffy to face, but it's assured that they'll have some sort of confrontation with the Straw Hats. Certainly, it would make sense that Zoro might be taking on Mihawk to aid in his quest to be recognized as the greatest swordsman in the world. prevnext

Rock D. Xebec (Photo: Toei Animation) The Rocks Pirates was just about the most powerful pirate crew to ever sail the Grand Line. Consisting of massive players such as Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido, the crew was led by the infamous Rocks D. Xebec. While the swashbuckler was said to be deceased by Fleet Admiral Sengoku, a prevalent theory in any fictional tale is that if you don't see a body, then said person might still be alive. Xebec's power would, more than likely, be unlike anything that Luffy has encountered to date and might just make a return before the final chapter arrives. prevnext