One-Punch Man Debuts Epic Mural That Will Make You Squint

Saitama, aka the Hero For Fun, is finally looking to return in One-Punch Man's third season. Set to be helmed by JC Staff once again, it has been some time since we witnessed the Hero Association taking on the Monster Association for the fate of the world. To help get anime fans back in the spirit of the legendary anime franchise, a new mural has arrived in Japan to celebrate the series and get ready for the arrival of the thirtieth volume of the manga.

While One-Punch Man's anime adaptation is once again focusing on Saitama and Garou as they work for their respective associations, the manga has continued to weave stories in the printed medium. The anime series will have some serious catching up to do when it comes to hitting the current events of the manga. Without diving into deep spoiler territory, the war against the Monster Association has ended in the manga, ushering in some unique new challenges for Saitama to tackle while also introducing some head-turning characters to the universe of heroes. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, we'll most likely see all the events of the manga adapted to the small screen in the future.

One-Punch Man: A Monumental Manga Mural

The One-Punch Man Mural in Japan hypes up the thirtieth volume of the manga by creating art of the main characters using countless panels from artist Yusuke Murata. Of the characters that are featured here in this wild artistic experiment, there is one that has yet to appear in the anime adaptation, so be forewarned if you are looking to avoid all spoilers. Thanks to this amazing art, it might just be worth the risk.

Unfortunately, despite confirming the studio that will be handling One-Punch Man season three, anime fans have yet to receive a release date for when we can expect Saitama's anime return. When the series does make a comeback, expect some major battles not just from the hero for fun, but the hero hunter Garou as he learns what it means to be a part of the Monster Association.

What do you think of this amazing mural that once again brings anime fans into the world of Saitama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the hero for fun.

