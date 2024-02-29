One-Punch Man Season 3 Will Be Handled by JC Staff

One-Punch Man has finally released the first trailer for its third season. With the upcoming season first confirmed in 2022, fans have been waiting years to see if Saitama and Garou would be returning to the small screen. While anime fans' prayers have been answered with a new trailer for season three, many fans are conflicted when it comes to the production studio that will be handling the upcoming project. J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for One-Punch Man's second season, will handle the third season of the hard-hitting anime series.

One-Punch Man was first handled by Studio Madhouse for its opening season. Season One's animation studio might be best known for the likes of Trigun, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Death Note, and most anime fans will agree that Madhouse knocked it out of the park in Saitama's first season. Unfortunately, many fans of the "Hero For Fun" felt that J.C. Staff was ultimately unable to hit the same heights as Madhouse, leaving many to wonder if the third-season staff will up their game when it comes to the continued battle against the Monster Association. One-Punch Man season three has yet to announce when its first episode will arrive, so anime fans might have some time to think about it.

(Photo: JC Staff)

One-Punch Man Season 3: Can J.C. Staff Pack a Punch?

Since working on Saitama's second season, J.C. Staff has worked on quite a few projects in the anime medium. One-Punch Man season two ended in 2019, allowing the studio to work on the likes of Food Wars!, A Certain Scientific Rail Gun, Edens Zero, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, and many other series. Will the continued experience allow J.C. Staff to hit the same heights as their predecessor Madhouse? Only time will tell.

When last we left Saitama and the Hero Association, they were still struggling to take down the Monster Association and its plans to defeat the surface world. On the flip side, the anime adaptation has pointed the spotlight at the Hero Killer Garou, the former student of the hero Bang who wants to increase his strength. Now that Garou has seemingly joined the Monster Association, season three is set to up the challenge for our anime heroes.

What do you think of J.C. Staff's return to One-Punch Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama.