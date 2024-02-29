One-Punch Man Season 3 Synopsis Revealed

One-Punch Man took the anime fandom by surprise today with help from season three. The show has been missing in action for some years, but soon, all eyes will be on season three. The first trailer for One-Punch Man's next season is live, and the big promo went live with a synopsis teasing what's next.

The whole thing went live this morning at JC Staff and the One-Punch Man production team posted a trailer for season three. It was there the group shared a blurb describing the season, and of course, it brings the villain Garou front and center. So if you want a heads up on season three, you can read the latest One-Punch Man synopsis below:

"Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong-even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.

One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

As you can see, the new synopsis taps into Saitama as the man leads One-Punch Man as a whole. However, the anime will focus on on a monstrous villain for the most part when season three goes live. After all, Garou is ready to take his place as Saitama's nemesis, and the Monster Association will be there to back the fighter.

If you need to catch up with One-Punch Man before season three launches, it is easy to check out the anime. Its first two seasons can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. And as for the manga, One-Punch Man is ongoing with new chapters posted monthly by artist Yusuke Murata.

