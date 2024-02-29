One-Punch Man Season 3 Trailer Released

It is finally here, guys. It has been years since One-Punch Man graced the world with new content. Now, that is all changing as the first trailer for One-Punch Man season three is live. Thanks to the team at J.C. Staff, One-Punch Man season three is on the horizon, and this new promo teases the epic battle coming for Saitama.

If you did not realize, One-Punch Man season three was announced a few years back, but information on the project has been MIA since. Obviously, that is no longer the case as J.C. Staff has posted the first trailer for season three. The reel puts Garou center stage as the villain is ready to test his monstrous strength. So if anyone could stop the guy, well – it would be Saitama.

This promo for season three does hail from the studio behind One-Punch Man season two, and that fact is already stirring debate. If you did not know, One-Punch Man found fame upon its premiere with season one. Madhouse handled the anime with a crack team of animators, but after a long hiatus, One-Punch Man returned under new oversight. J.C. Staff stepped up to oversee the anime, and season two was met with lukewarm reviews thanks to its so-so animation. Now, all eyes are on season three to see how it fares. So for now, we can only hope the One-Punch Man team has been training.

A new synopsis for One-Punch Man season three has also gone live. So if you want an idea of what's coming for Saitama, you can read the blurb below:

"After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong-even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.

One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

If you are not caught up with One-Punch Man, the hit anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, artist Yusuke Murata is still rolling out new chapters. The One-Punch Man manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for info on the series, you can read its official description below:

What do you think about this latest look at One-Punch Man season three? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!