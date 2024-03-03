One-Punch Man Season 3 Staffer Breaks Silence on Anime Hire

One-Punch Man is ready to stake a comeback, and of course, all eyes are on Saitama ahead of the launch. Last week, the world was given its first look at One-Punch Man season three, and its trailer put J.C. Staff in the hot seat. After all, the animation studio has a lot to live up to in the wake of One-Punch Man season two, and now the anime's newest character designer is speaking out about their hire.

The update comes from Shinjuro Kuroda over on X (Twitter). As you can see here, the artist posted a note in the wake of One-Punch Man's season three trailer. It was there they confessed their love for Saitama, and Kuroda is eager to approach the anime as an artist rather than a fan.

"Up until now, I have enjoyed One-Punch Man as a fan, but thanks to a new opportunity, I will be taking a seat as character designer on One-Punch Man season three," Kuroda shared. "I will do my best. Thank you very much for your support."

Of course, Kuroda is no stranger to the anime industry. They have done key animation on several series like Sk8 the Infinity and Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon. One-Punch Man season three will mark Kuroda's first stint as a character designer, but he will not be going it alone. One-Punch Man will bring Chikashi Kubota back to oversee character designs on season three, and Ryosuke Shirakawa has been hired to boot.

Currently, One-Punch Man season three has yet to find a release window. You can always revisit the anime's first two seasons on Crunchyroll if you'd like. So for those wanting to know more bout One-Punch Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance."

