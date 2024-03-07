Pokemon: Toyota Unveils Real-Life Miraidon Motorcycle

Pokemon has earned its place as one of the world's top franchises. From video games to TV shows and merchandise, Pokemon knows what its fans want. In recent years, The Pokemon Company has proven its weight with a series of high-profile collabs. And now, Toyota is bringing Pokemon up to speed by making a real-life Miraidon motorcycle.

Yes, you did read that right. Pokemon and Toyota have come together for a special project. The car manufacturer has made a real-life Miraidon motorcycle, and it makes the Paldean Pokemon look sleeker than ever.

According to The Pokemon Company, this project with Toyota was crafted some time ago, and it is known as the Toyota Miraidon Project. Over in Japan, a technology show is on the horizon, and it focuses on all things automotive. Of course, there was no better place for Toyota to show off its motorcycle, and now Pokemon fans are geeking over the reveal.

If you are not familiar with Miraidon, you should know the Legendary Paradox Pokemon got its start in Pokemon Violet. Listed as #1008 in the Pokedex, Miraidon is a far distant version of Cyclizar, and it partners up with players in Generation IX. When you play Pokemon Violet, Miraidon becomes your main form of transportation around Paldea, and they are also strong to boot. For Miraidon in particular, they are an electric-dragon type, and amongst Pokemon fans, Miraidon is the clear favorite mascot of Generation IX.

Now, Toyota has unveiled its latest passion project with Pokemon by bringing Miraidon to life. There is no doubt this real-world recreation is for show, but fans admit they'd pay big sums to simply drive this Pokemon bike let alone own it. So hopefully, Pokemon Scarlet fans will get a shoutout before long if Pokemon collabs with another brand to bring Koraidon to life!

What do you think about this Pokemon tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!