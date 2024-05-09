Netflix's One Piece Star Taz Skylar Praises Showrunner Matt Owen Ahead of Season 2

Netflix's One Piece has proven itself to even the biggest doubters. Last August, the world tuned in as an up-and-coming cast challenged one of the most ambitious live-action adaptations in recent years. Eiichiro Oda's One Piece was given new life on Netflix, and it didn't take long for the live-action series to become a smash hit. Now, we have season two on the horizon, and star Taz Skylar is taking time to praise showrunner Matt Owens for his part in making the show a hit.

The confession comes from Rolling Stone Korea as the publication spoke with Skylar after a recent fashion event. It was there the magazine asked Santi's actor what he felt was key in One Piece's success, and Skylar was quick to compliment Owens as showrunner and writer.

"The showrunner, Matt Owens! From my point of view, the success or failure of the program depends on what people expect. But, it's wonderful that they do it, they give credit to the cast and you feel their love. They like the dynamic between us, it shows that we complement each other, which is true and to that extent they give truth to what happens. But a great cast without Matt's backing wouldn't necessarily have had the platform or material to be great," Skylar explained.

Continuing, the actor broke down how Owens' approach to One Piece made him the perfect helmsman for the live-action series. "The thing about Matt is he is a forensic. Passionate fan, he seems to be writing the show and was the showrunner of the show. He's a big fan of it. He loves anime so much and he loves manga so much and everything he did was infused with that and it emanated through the show. And really, I think that's what people feel when they watch the show," he shared.

"I see Matt's love for the intellectual property emanating through everything, emanating through us, emanating through the set, the costumes, the details, the easter eggs, the way the stories were changed or altered regarding to the original in a way was like what for a fan of it is enough, as opposed to a person who would simply enter the IP to impose their will on it. Matt does not impose his will."

Clearly, Owens' vision aligned perfectly with the fans, and the cast of One Piece solidified its success. Not long after the show premiered, Netflix ordered a season two, and reports suggest One Piece will resume filming this summer. Owens will return to oversee the series with new showrunner Joe Tracz in tow. So if you have yet to experience the adventure that is One Piece, Netflix is streaming the anime and its live-action series now.

Are you excited for Netflix's One Piece to bring season two to life? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!