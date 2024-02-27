Pokemon Legends: Z-A Announced

A new Pokemon Legends game is coming in 2025, featuring a return to the Kalos region. Today, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Legends: ZA, a new game coming out in 2025. Details about the new game were scarce, but it will send players back to the Kalos region and will feature a return of Mega Evolution, the mechanic first introduced in Pokemon XY. The announcement was a surprise for several reasons – players were heavily expecting a Pokemon game set in the Unova region and players weren't expecting a futuristic Pokemon Legends game. However, this game looks to finally bring some answers to some lingering questions that date back over a decade since the release of Pokemon XY.

Game Freak launched the Pokemon Legends series back in 2022 with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a game that detailed the history of the Hisui region, which would eventually become the Sinnoh region seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The game featured brand new mechanics, including "live capture" mechanics that bypassed battles and a streamlined battle system that featured battle styles that could speed up or strengthen certain moves.

A return to the Kalos region not only means more Mega Evolutions, (a popular mechanic that strengthened certain Pokemon species at the cost of their held item slot), it also potentially means an official release to the Eternal Flower Floette, an alternative form of Floette never released for the game, and answers about AZ, a mysterious immortal character that featured in Pokemon X and Y. The game also looks to feature Zygarde, a Pokemon that was introduced in Pokemon X and Y but did not feature in the lore of the game in any significant way. It was widely expected that Pokemon Z would be a new "third" game but the franchise jumped immediately to Pokemon Sun and Moon instead.

The official description for the game reads: "A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon."

