My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 Stills Released

My Hero Academia season seven is off to an insane start. Last week, the show made its big return after spending April releasing recap specials. The first full episode of season seven put My Hero Academia on pace with expectations. And now, we have been given a first look at My Hero Academia's next episode ahead of its debut.

As you can see below, the first images for My Hero Academia season seven episode two are live. The images are split down the middle as we focus on two different scenes. In one half, we can see Star and Stripe continue their fight with Shigaraki as the battle heats up. Then in part two, we are given a breather as we revisit U.A. High School.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

In the first two images, we are given a peek at Shigaraki's battle, and the villain looks nothing short of deranged. The man's skin is flaking off with burns, and of course, we know Star and Stripe is not taking it easy on the baddie. We can see the American pro hero using her quirk New Order in this new still, and as we have seen so far, her super power is absolutely insane.

When it comes to the other stills, they brighten up things considerably as we head back to U.A. High School. In one of the shots, we can see All Might in a suit looking rather serious. As for the second, we are reunited with Class 1-A at their dorm. Deku is at the center of the shot while Bakugo at his side, and we can see other students like Momo to the side.

Clearly, My Hero Academia is going to be busy with this week's episode. Not only will Shigaraki's fight continue, but it seems things are afoot at U.A. High School. The crew there is preparing for war against All For One, so hopefully, Deku has been able to rest up in the wake of season six's finale.

Not caught up with My Hero Academia? No sweat. You can check out the anime easily enough on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia preview? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!